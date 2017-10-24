FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deal between CEFC and Russia's Rosneft does not hinge on VTB financing: VTB
October 24, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in 20 hours

Deal between CEFC and Russia's Rosneft does not hinge on VTB financing: VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A deal between CEFC China Energy and Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) does not depend on whether VTB (VTBR.MM) provides financing to CEFC, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday.

Kostin was speaking on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

CEFC China Energy is in talks with VTB to raise around $5 billion in loans to finance the acquisition of a stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), a banking source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Soloyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
