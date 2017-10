MOSCOW (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy is in talks with Russian state bank VTB to raise around $5 billion in loan to finance acquisition of a stake in Russia’s largest oil firm Rosneft, a banking source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

A CEFC logo is seen at CEFC China Energy's Shanghai headquarter in Shanghai, China September 14, 2016. REUTERS/ Aizhu Chen

The source added that VTB and CEFC might close the loan transaction by year-end.