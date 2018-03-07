FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
March 7, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry unsure if Trump's views on tariffs are final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Wednesday he was “not sure” if President Donald Trump had made up his mind about levying tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry addresses the media in Mexico City, Mexico July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Trump wants to protect American workers against countries that engage in unfair trade practices, but “I’m not sure he has made up his mind” on the tariffs, Perry said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference.

The key issue for the administration was putting together a plan that “strategically” deploys tariffs and regulations, said Perry, who addressed conference executives on the global role of a U.S. energy resurgence.

The proposal, which involves imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, has been criticized by Republican lawmakers and U.S. trade allies since the president first tweeted his intentions last week.

Gary Cohn, the president’s top economic adviser and a free trade advocate, resigned on Tuesday in a sign of an internal clash on the issue within the administration.

Perry suggested the proposal could unleash a backlash that draws in other sectors.

“If you change one rule, it probably has an effect. Does it have unintended consequences? It may do that.”

Reporting by Gary McWilliams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.