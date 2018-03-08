Energy Transfer Partners exploring 'partial' shift to c-corp: CEO

(Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners is considering a partial shift to a C-corp from a master limited partnership, its chief executive said on Wednesday, a move that rivals have made to simplify their corporate structures.

Kelcy Warren, the company’s CEO, said in response to a question at the CERAWeek energy conference, “we’re certainly exploring at least a partial movement in that direction.” Rivals Williams Cos and Kinder Morgan both have made the move to simplify their corporate structures and lower their cost of capital for new projects.