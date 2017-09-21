FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017

CFTC files civil charges over alleged Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed civil fraud charges against a New York man and his company over an alleged Bitcoin investment scheme, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The CFTC said it had charged Nicholas Gelfman and Gelfman Blueprint Inc with fraud, misappropriation and issuing false account statements and alleging they fraudulently solicited more than $600,000 from some 80 people between 2014 and 2016. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

