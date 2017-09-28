CFTC chairman appoints clearing and risk director

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Christopher Giancarlo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo on Thursday appointed Brian Bussey to lead the agency’s clearing and risk division, according to a statement.

Bussey has held various leadership positions at the SEC since 1998, the CFTC said. The unit he will direct oversees derivatives clearing organizations and other market participants in the clearing process, including futures commission merchants, swap dealers, major swap participants, and large traders, it said.