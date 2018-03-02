Chevron says its business is resilient to climate change

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday its business is resilient to a wide variety of possible climate change scenarios as the U.S. oil company and other producers come under pressure to invest less in oil projects and more in renewable energy.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The climate report summarizes Chevron's work to test the competitiveness of its current assets under multiple scenarios, including some of the most restrictive greenhouse gas reduction proposals, the company said. (bit.ly/2oJa9nc)

“We believe we are equipped to continue to succeed in any business environment as we deliver affordable, reliable energy,” Chevron’s Chief Executive Michael Wirth said in the report, the second one the company has published after its initial report in March 2017.

The report evaluated the company’s portfolio and future investments, its views of supply, demand, commodity and carbon prices, and the factors that drive global economic change.