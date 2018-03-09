FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals - Americas
March 9, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated a day ago

South Africa watchdog approves $900 million Sinopec, Chevron deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp got a major boost in its pursuit of Chevron’s South Africa and Botswana assets after South Africa’s Competition Tribunal approved, with conditions, the $900 million transaction on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

State-owned Sinopec was competing for the assets against commodities trader and miner Glencore, which swooped in last October with a $973 million bid following delays to Sinopec’s original agreement.

The transaction is subject to Sinopec investing 6 billion rand ($504 million) over five years to develop a refinery in South Africa’s Western Cape, over and above Chevron’s current investment plans, the Tribunal said in a statement.

The Tribunal also said there should be no retrenchments as a result of the proposed transaction.

As part of the deal, Sinopec will buy a 75 percent share in Chevron’s South African subsidiary that runs the 100,000 barrel per day refinery, a lubricants plant in Durban and 820 petrol stations and other oil storage facilities.

The deal also includes 220 convenience stores across South Africa and Botswana.

($1 = 11.9091 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.