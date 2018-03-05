FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 7:30 PM / a day ago

Chicago Stock Exchange and investor group end merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Chicago Stock Exchange on Monday said it formally terminated its merger agreement with a consortium led by China-based investors following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Feb. 15 decision to block the deal.

The mutual agreement ended a two-year battle to gain regulatory approval for the sale, which underscored the more hostile environment facing Chinese buyers under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

