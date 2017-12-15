FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile stocks mark highest weekly gain in 8 years
December 15, 2017

Chile stocks mark highest weekly gain in 8 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s IPSA .IPSA stock index ended up 7 percent on the week on Friday, its highest weekly gain in eight years and coming ahead of Sunday’s presidential election, as the price of copper, the country’s main export, rose.

There have been no major polls made public ahead of what will likely be a close election, but some analysts believe conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera, a former president, has a slight edge over center-left candidate Alejandro Guillier.

The IPSA closed up 2.25 percent on the day on Friday. At the unofficial close, the index was up 8 percent on the week and 3.08 percent on the day.

Reporting by Felipe Itturieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
