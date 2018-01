SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s (7267.T) sales in China rose 6.2 percent in December from a year ago to 141,195 vehicles, after climbing 11.3 percent in November, the company said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A staff member cleans Honda brand's accord sedan model at the booth of Guangzhou Automobile Group during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Honda’s sales volume in 2017 totaled 1.44 million vehicles, up 15.5 percent from the same period a year ago. Its sales in China rose 24 percent in 2016.