March 2, 2018 / 8:22 AM / a day ago

China banking regulator says pressure persists for rebound in NPLs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator said on Friday that there is persisting pressure for non-performing loans to rise for the sector.

The regulator also has asked banks to prevent risks from local government hidden debt and its influence on banks, Xiao Yuanqi, head of the prudent regulation department at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), told a briefing in Beijing.

Chinese commercial banks’ NPL ratio steadied at 1.74 percent at the end of December, unchanged from the end of the third quarter, CBRC data showed earlier.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

