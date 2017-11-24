China issues new rules on banks' interest rate risk management: regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator said on Friday that it has issued draft guidelines for commercial banks to better manage their interest rate risks, as China pushes forward with its interest rate liberalization reform.
New rules have details on banks’ risk management requirements and ask commercial banks to conduct interest rate stress tests and routine assessments on their risk conditions.
The guidelines will take effect on January 1, 2019.
Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore