China's Dalian Wanda denies reports on sale of Australian projects

FILE PHOTO - A sign of Dalian Wanda Group in China glows during an event announcing strategic partnership between Wanda Group and FIFA in Beijing, China March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Wanda Group on Tuesday said that media reports about it fielding offers to sell two real-estate projects in Australia were “completely false”.

Dalian Wanda, owned by billionaire Chairman Wang Jianlin, has never held any discussions with any parties about sales of its two Australian projects, the company said in an emailed statement. The construction of the two projects is progressing smoothly, it added.

The Australian Financial Review earlier reported, citing two sources, that discussions were underway in Hong Kong for the sale of Dalian Wanda’s $1 billion Circular Quay apartment and hotel tower in Sydney and its $900 million Jewel resort on the Gold Coast.

China has been urging local firms to be cautious about offshore deals. The government’s crackdown on showy overseas ventures and high-profile empire builders has drawn in several corporations such as Wanda, HNA Group, Anbang Insurance Group [ANBANG.UL] and Fosun International (0656.HK).