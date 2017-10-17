FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2017 / 9:53 PM / in 4 days

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: President Xi Jinping’s moment

Pete Sweeney, and Christopher Beddor

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress kicks off this week. Delegates at the week-long confab will select new leaders, including for key financial and economic posts. But the spotlight will be on Xi and whether he can consolidate his power and extend his reign. Listen to the podcast: here

China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee - RC1B224ABB70

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

