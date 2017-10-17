Breakingviews - Viewsroom: President Xi Jinping’s moment

HONG KONG/WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress kicks off this week. Delegates at the week-long confab will select new leaders, including for key financial and economic posts. But the spotlight will be on Xi and whether he can consolidate his power and extend his reign. Listen to the podcast: here
