BEIJING (Reuters) - Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the fourth quarter from the third, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

A man walks on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A separate survey of bankers showed their business confidence also rose in the fourth quarter, the People’s Bank of China said, while 19.1 pct of bankers believed monetary policy was “relatively tight” in the fourth quarter, down from 22.1 percent in the third quarter.