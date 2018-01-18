China will tackle data irregularities according to law: stats chief

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will look into reports of irregularities in regional economic data, and will deal with any impropriety according to the law, the head of the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

China’s statistics will not be affected by problems in regional data, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters in Beijing, the capital.

Chinese provinces and cities have long been suspected of cooking up numbers, with the focus on local government officials, whose performances are often assessed on how well their respective economies have performed.