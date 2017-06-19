China May home prices rise 0.7 percent m/m, 10.4 percent y/y

FILE PHOTO: Property buildings are seen against the dawn sky in Beijing, China, April 25, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.7 percent in May from the previous month, in line with April, Reuters calculated from an official survey out on Monday.

Compared with a year ago, new home prices rose 10.4 percent in May, slowing slightly from an 10.7 percent gain in April, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Regulators have intensified their crackdown on speculators since late March by taking tougher measures in at least two dozen cities to curb surging prices.