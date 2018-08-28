FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 10:32 AM / in 32 minutes

China to adopt stricter intellectual property rights: Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday China will adopt a more strict intellectual property rights protection system and will seriously punish breaches of such rights, according to a statement on Chinese government website www.gov.cn.

China's Premier Li Keqiang holds a meeting with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 20, 2018. How Hwee Young/Pool via REUTERS

In a meeting with World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Francis Gurry in Beijing on Tuesday, Li also reiterated that China treats domestic and foreign companies equally and does not allow forced technology transfers.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

