China says needs to create jobs for 15 million people every year
#Business News
October 22, 2017 / 3:56 AM / in 3 days

China says needs to create jobs for 15 million people every year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China needs to create jobs for 15 million people every year and will maintain support for entrepreneurship to help achieve this, the country’s labor minister said on Sunday.

Chinese Human Resources and Social Security Minister Yin Weimin attends a news conference during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The overall pressure on employment is still very large, head of China’s ministry of human resources and social security, Yin Weimin, told reporters, singling out recent university graduates as one group in need of more job creation.

China is confident that it can maintain a stable employment situation despite these challenges, Yin said.

Reporting by Yawen Chen; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
