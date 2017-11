BEIJING (Reuters) - China unveiled a three-year plan to boost the core strength of the its manufacturing sectors, the top state planner said on Monday, in an effort to integrate big data with the real economy.

A worker looks on at a BYD assembly line in Shenzhen, China May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Key sectors include artificial intelligence, smart cars, railway equipment, high-end shipping, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.