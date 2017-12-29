China central bank says will maintain 'prudent and neutral' monetary policy

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday said it will maintain “prudent and neutral” monetary policy and use multiple policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably stable.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of the central bank of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Loic Hofstedt/File Photo

The People’s Bank of China will seek reasonable growth in credit and social financing while effectively controlling macro leverage ratio, the bank said in comments on its website following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank will also continue with interest rate and exchange rate reform, according to the statement.