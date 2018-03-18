FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to appoint Yi Gang as new central bank governor: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has selected American-trained economist Yi Gang to become the country’s new central bank governor, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

Yi Gang, deputy central bank governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The WSJ said the nomination of Yi, who is currently deputy to incumbent central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan was reviewed by the nearly 3,000 delegates attending the National People’s Congress on Sunday afternoon.

It said his appointment to the top post at the People’s Bank of China was set to be approved when the legislature reconvenes on Monday morning.

Zhou, the country’s longest-serving central bank head, said in October that he was likely to retire soon and sources with ties to the leadership had told Reuters that he was likely to do so around the time of the annual session of parliament.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan Fenton

