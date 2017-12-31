FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China December official services PMI edges up to 55
#Business News
December 31, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 2 days ago

China December official services PMI edges up to 55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China’s services industry picked up in December, an official survey showed on Sunday, as the sector continued to show solid expansion.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55 from 54.8 in November.

China’s leaders are counting on growth in services and consumption to rebalance their economic growth model from its heavy reliance on investment and exports.

The services sector accounts for over half of China’s economy, with rising wages giving Chinese consumers more spending power.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
