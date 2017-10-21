FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says winter smog battle to have limited impact on economy
October 21, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 4 days ago

China says winter smog battle to have limited impact on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The economic impact of China’s tough campaign against smog this winter is expected to be limited, a senior state planning official said on Saturday.

A cyclist wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“Measures to fight pollution don’t have a big impact on economic growth,” Zhang Yong, vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters during a briefing.

As many as 28 cities in northern China have vowed to slash industrial output this winter in a bid to cut smog by at least 15 percent and meet politically important air quality targets for this year.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Meng Meng; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill

