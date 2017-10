BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s property risks have been effectively resolved, with destocking efforts in third- and fourth-tier cities achieving results, a spokesman for China’s statistics bureau said Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: New properties are seen near a square in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yawen Chen/File Photo

China’s economy will maintain steady and improving momentum, with economic growth still within a reasonable range, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference.