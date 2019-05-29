Business News
May 29, 2019 / 11:30 AM / in a few seconds

China's Xi says reform faces new problems, external uncertainty rising

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China’s reform and development work faces new circumstances and problems with external uncertainties rising, state television reported.

Xi made the remarks as he chaired a meeting on deepening reforms with senior officials in Beijing.

Despite the challenges, China would stick to supply-side structural reforms and keep economic operations within a reasonable range, he said, according to CCTV.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen

