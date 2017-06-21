FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China aims to boost services share in GDP to 60 percent by 2025
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 21, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 months ago

China aims to boost services share in GDP to 60 percent by 2025

2 Min Read

A waiter holds glasses of wine to deliver to guests at a luxury hotel bar near the Bund in Shanghai, September 8, 2012.Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims to boost its services sector's share in gross domestic product (GDP) to 60 percent by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission said in guidelines for developing the sector published on Wednesday.

The services sector accounted for 51.6 percent of GDP in 2016, a rise of 1.4 percentage points from 2015, when the level surpassed 50 percent for the first time.

A fast-growing services sector will help China upgrade and balance its economy and improve its global competitiveness in the long term, the commission, the top planning agency, said.

The share of the services sector in GDP in China lags that of developed countries, where it is usually about 70 percent, while China's services trade deficit expanding, it added.

China's services sector is likely to employ 55 percent of the working population by 2025, the agency said.

Services firms overtook manufacturers to be the biggest employer in China for the first time ever in 2011, accounting for 35 percent of all jobs.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.