FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China sets up 30 billion yuan fund to boost services trade industry: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2018 / 2:35 AM / 2 days ago

China sets up 30 billion yuan fund to boost services trade industry: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has launched a 30 billion yuan ($4.63 billion) investment fund to boost the services trade industry, in an effort to further improve the country’s foreign trade structure, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A container is carried away from a cargo ship at Tianjin Port, in northern China February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The fund was jointly set up by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and China Merchants Capital Investment, Xinhua said.

Latest government data showed China’s services trade deficit for the January-November period last year stood at $234.8 billion.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.