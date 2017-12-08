FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China November trade surplus with U.S. at $27.87 billion, up from October: customs
December 8, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

China November trade surplus with U.S. at $27.87 billion, up from October: customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States expanded in November to $27.87 billion from $26.62 billion in October, according to data from China’s customs administration on Friday.

The surplus with the U.S. over the first 11 months of the year was $251.26 billion, customs data showed, compared to $222.98 billion in the Jan-Oct period.

September’s surplus of $28.08 billion was the highest on record, a Reuters calculation showed.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

