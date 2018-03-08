FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 3:19 AM / in 2 days

China's February yuan-denominated exports rise 36.2 percent, imports slip 0.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 36.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Yuan-denominated imports fell 0.2 percent last month, which produced a trade surplus of 224.9 billion yuan.

Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Thursday.

Over the Jan-Feb period combined, exports rose 18 percent year-on-year and imports were up 15.2 percent.

China’s trade performance rebounded in 2017 and logged a strong start to this year thanks to robust demand at home and abroad. But escalating trade disputes with the United States are clouding the outlook for exports in 2018, while a cooling property market may curb domestic demand for imported raw materials such as iron ore.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
