BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 10.3 percent in November from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at a port of Shanghai Free Trade Zone, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Yuan-denominated imports rose 15.6 percent year-on-year in November, which produced a trade surplus of 263.6 billion yuan.

Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday.