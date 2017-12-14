FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China not happy about WTO member complaints
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 3:14 AM / 2 days ago

China not happy about WTO member complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday expressed its displeasure at complaints about the World Trade Organization by member nations unhappy with how the organization functions.

The comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade chief said on Monday that the WTO is losing its focus on trade negotiations in favor of litigation, and was going too easy on wealthier developing countries such as China.

“China doesn’t support some World Trade Organization members who deny the usefulness of the organization if their appeals are not satisfied”, Gao Feng, a spokesman for the commerce ministry told a regular news briefing on Thursday.

The WTO failed to reach any new agreements on Wednesday, ending a three-day ministerial conference in discord in the face of stinging U.S. criticism of the group and vetoes from other countries.

China strongly opposes some developed countries jointly placing pressure on developing nations over trade issues, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.