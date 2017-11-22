FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank governor says to strengthen policy coordination nationwide: state media
November 22, 2017

China central bank governor says to strengthen policy coordination nationwide: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor said the nation will strengthen policy coordination between central and local financial regulators, the official People’s Daily reported on Wednesday.

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan speaks during a session on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The paper published a commentary by Zhou Xiaochuan saying that markets should play a decisive role in financial resources allocation.

The commentary first appeared on the official website of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Nov 4.

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

