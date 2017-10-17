FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 million
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
October 17, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 5 days ago

China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd (0506.HK) said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.

The Hong Kong-listed firm will pay a special dividend of HK$0.93 per share to shareholders after the deal and use the remaining net proceeds of HK$2.47 billion to repay bank borrowings and for working capital, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.

Beverage is the firm’s strongest performing business in terms of profitability and is carried out by COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd, a joint venture which is 65 percent owned by the China Foods and 35 percent by Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), it added.

($1 = 7.8086 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.