China regulator says will allow wholly-owned foreign banks in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foreign banks will be allowed to set up wholly-owned banks and branches in China, according to draft rules issued by the banking and insurance regulator on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, in this March 30, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

In a statement on its website, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said that branches of foreign banks would be required to keep more than 8 percent of yuan risk assets as yuan-denominated operational funds and reserves.

Chinese citizens would be allowed to establish time deposits exceeding 500,000 yuan in domestic branches of foreign banks, the draft rules said.