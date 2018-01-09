FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sodexo seals Huawei deal during Macron's trip to China
January 9, 2018 / 2:57 PM / 2 days ago

France's Sodexo seals Huawei deal during Macron's trip to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French services and catering group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has signed a global partnership deal with Huawei 002502.SZ, in the latest major Chinese contract for a French blue-chip company struck during President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

The companies said in a joint statement that Sodexo Chairwoman Sophie Bellon and Huawei Chairwoman Sun Yafang had signed a 5-year agreement, under which Sodexo becomes a preferred partner to provide integrated facilities management services to Huawei worldwide.

    They added that Huawei has $400 million worth of upcoming integrated facilities management services projects.

    The agreement was signed in the presence of French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and Chinese trade minister Zhong Shan.

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
