Hyundai, Kia to gradually resume South Korea output

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and sister firm Kia Motors (000270.KS) will gradually increase production in South Korea from Feb. 11, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Hyundai last week became the first global automaker to suspend production outside China due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting parts supply from China.

Earlier on Monday, Hyundai Motor’s union spokesman said that suppliers had resumed production in China on Monday and most of the automaker’s plants in South Korea were expected to resume production between Feb 11 and Feb 17.

“The (automakers’ South Korean) facilities will be flexibly operated in line with parts supply status,” the companies’ statement said.

A Kia official said earlier that the automaker had suspended most production at its three car plants in South Korea on Monday due to a shortage of parts.

Most of the production at Kia’s Gwangju and Sohari factories will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday, the official said, adding the company will monitor the availability of auto parts in order to determine whether to resume production after that.

Kia’s Hwaseong factory halted output on Monday and is expected to resume production on Tuesday, he said.