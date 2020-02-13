Rise in new coronavirus cases in China reflects 'broader definition' of infection: WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) - A jump in the number of new cases of coronavirus in China reflects a “broader definition” of a case of infection, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday.

“It is our current understanding that the new case definition widens the net, and includes not only lab-confirmed cases but also clinically diagnosed cases based on symptoms and exposure,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters.

He said the Geneva-based United Nations health agency was seeking “further clarity” from China about recent updates to its case definition and reporting protocol for the coronavirus disease outbreak.