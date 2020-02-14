Honda says it will restart Wuhan plant operations February 21

FILE PHOTO - Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said Friday it now plans to restart operations at its vehicle plant in Wuhan, China on Feb. 21, a week later than initially planned.

Japan’s third-largest automaker plans to resume output from the factory from the week of Feb. 24.

The Nikkei newspaper reported last Friday that the Japanese automaker would suspend its factory operations in Wuhan until at least late February due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.