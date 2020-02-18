Prada says puts off fashion show in Japan due to coronavirus

A man wearing a protective face mask walks on a street, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing's central business district, China February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada has put off a show in Japan in May due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, it said on Tuesday.

“Due to the current uncertainty related to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Prada Resort fashion show originally scheduled for May 21 in Japan will be postponed,” the company said in an emailed statement.

It added the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure as well as “an act of responsibility and respect” for all those working on and planning to attend the show.

“Japan remains one of Prada’s strategic markets and relevant events will be scheduled in the country at a more appropriate moment,” it said.