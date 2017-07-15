FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 24 days ago

China stocks regulator approves 9 IPOs to raise $620 mln

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said it has approved nine initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 4.2 billion yuan ($620 million).

Four of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse, one on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprise (SME) board, and four on the start-up ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its official microblog late on Friday.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

