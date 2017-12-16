FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks regulator approves 3 IPOs to raise around $560 million
#Deals - Asia
December 16, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 4 days ago

China stocks regulator approves 3 IPOs to raise around $560 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has approved three initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 3.7 billion yuan ($559.86 million).

One of the approved IPOs is on the Shanghai bourse, one is on the Shenzhen Small & Medium Enterprise board, and the other is on the ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a post on its official Weibo account late Friday.

($1 = 6.6088 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
