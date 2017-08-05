FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks regulator approves seven IPOs to raise $416 million
#Business News
August 5, 2017 / 2:34 AM / 2 months ago

China stocks regulator approves seven IPOs to raise $416 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has said it has approved seven initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 2.8 billion yuan ($416.22 million).

Three of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse, two are on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprise board, and two are on the start-up ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its official microblog late on Friday.

($1 = 6.7741 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Paul Tait

