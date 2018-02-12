FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Business News
February 12, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

China banks told to rein in new lending growth: Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s banks are under pressure to keep the scale of new yuan lending constant this week as regulators try to curb loan growth ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, financial magazine Caixin reported late on Monday, citing banking sources.

New loans in China reached a record 2.9 trillion yuan ($458.5 billion) in January, nearly five times higher than the previous month, the central bank said late on Monday.

Although banks usually front-load loans early in the year to win market share and secure higher quality customers, the surge still exceeded expectations, beating a previous record of 2.51 trillion yuan in January 2016.

Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.