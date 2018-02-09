FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in a day

China to use multiple tools to keep holiday period liquidity stable: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will continue to flexibly make use of a combination of tools to keep liquidity reasonably stable during the coming Lunar New Year holiday.

The People’s Bank of China will continue to use its medium-term lending facility (MLF) around the holiday that starts next week to supplement mid- and long-term liquidity, and also conduct reverse repos at appropriate times, a statement on its website said.

The central bank, in a separate statement earlier Friday, said it has released temporary liquidity worth almost 2 trillion yuan ($316.28 billion) to satisfy cash demand before the long holiday.

While liquidity always tightens at this time of year, China’s financial markets and policymakers have been more sensitive to risks of a cash squeeze since authorities began a clampdown on riskier forms of financing in early 2017.

The clampdown has led to occasional spikes in money market rates and bond yields.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
