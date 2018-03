BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy will rely less on quantitative stimulus in future, its central bank governor said on Friday.A slowdown in the growth of the money supply may not necessarily lead to liquidity constraints, Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said on the sidelines of the annual parliament session.

Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song