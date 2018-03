BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s financial reforms could quicken as financial supervision improves, People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday on the sidelines of the annual parliament session.

Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Controlling financial sector risk has been identified as a national priority and the country’s financial regulators have made clear that supervision is only set to tighten.