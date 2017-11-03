Qihoo to return to Shanghai via backdoor listing deal with China's SJEC

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese anti-virus software maker Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd is set to return to China’s mainland stock exchange through a backdoor listing after agreeing a 50 billion yuan ($7.57 billion) deal with elevator maker SJEC Corp (601313.SS).

Logos of Qihoo 360 are seen at an expo in Beijing, China July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SJEC said in a stock exchange statement on Friday that it would acquire Qihoo 360 through an asset swap and share issue which would allow for the software firm’s backdoor A-share listing.

Qihoo 360 was listed in the United States in 2011 until its privatization last year by a consortium led by its chief executive and founder, Zhou Hongyi, for about $9.3 billion.

The deal with SJEC will see Zhou become the listed company’s controlling shareholder as he will hold 12.14 percent of its shares, and an additional 51.56 percent through two other shareholders that he indirectly controls.

SJEC said the deal was still subject to shareholder and regulator approvals.