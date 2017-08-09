FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinopec says petrol stations, oil storage unaffected by quake in China's Sichuan
August 9, 2017 / 1:12 AM / 5 days ago

Sinopec says petrol stations, oil storage unaffected by quake in China's Sichuan

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp said its oil storage facilities and petrol stations have not been affected by the earthquake that struck a remote and mountainous part of the province of Sichuan in southwestern China on Tuesday night.

The comment came on Wednesday in a statement on Wechat, a messaging platform.

The quake measured 6.5 in magnitude in a sparsely populated area 200 km (120 miles) west-northwest of the city of Guangyuan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason

